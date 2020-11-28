After a two-point lead at the end of the first half, BGSU Men’s Basketball used a scorching second half to overcome South Carolina State 101-78 on Saturday.
The Falcons were led by a host of different players, but Daeqwon Plowden was one that really stood out. The senior had 19 points, leading all scorers, and was dominant on the boards, grabbing a career high 16 rebounds.
Rebounding was a priority for the Falcons after getting out-rebounded by Michigan on Wednesday. Today, the Falcons were much better on the boards, led by Plowden, as they won that battle 48-29.
“Rebounding is big for us. After the Michigan game we had to readjust understanding that sometimes we are going to have to play small ball but we always have to hit the boards hard. After the Michigan game we did come back and make that a priority and that’s what we did today,” Plowden said.
It was a sloppy game in the first half as both teams had a combined 27 turnovers and the Falcons had difficulty dealing with South Carolina State’s full-court press. Combine that with the fact that South Carolina State shot 9 of 18 from three, and that is the reason the Bulldogs were able to stay in the game in the first half.
But in the second half, it was Bowling Green who pressed, and as a result, went on a 21-0 run to start the second half.
“We didn’t have the best first half. We turned the ball over way too much. We weren’t able to handle their press to start, we’ve got a lot of new guys. We’ve just got to get better at handling the press which we did in the second half. We were able to create our own pressure and got some turnovers going to get our energy going,” BGSU Head Coach Michael Huger said.
A major part of that 21-0 run was freshman point guard Kaden Metheny, who had 11 points in that run, nine of which were from beyond the arc. He ended the game with 13 points.
Metheny starting at point guard as a freshman shows that Huger and the rest of the coaching staff have faith in him to take care of the ball.
“We have a lot of trust in Kaden. He shows in practice day-in, day-out what he can do. He’s able to control the game, get guys the ball,” Huger said. “We’ve got a lot of trust in him and his shooting ability and his ability to just make guys better.”
Other contributors for the Falcons included Justin Turner, who had 16 points as well as six assists to lead all players, Caleb Fields, who had 15 points and five steals and Trey Diggs off the bench with 17 points on 3 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc.
Overall, it was an impressive offensive day for the Falcons. Huger knew coming into the season that this team would be able to score. But it is the defensive end that is going to be important for his squad moving forward.
“We can score. I don’t think we ever have a problem scoring. Now it’s just getting better on the defensive end and competing. Sometimes we get bored with the defense and they don’t understand that the defense is triggering the offense. When we play really good defense we score a ton of points. When we don’t play good defense we score a ton of points but the other team scores more points than us,” Huger said.
The Falcons are now 1-1 on the season and will have a quick turnaround, as they will take on Appalachian State on the road Monday.
