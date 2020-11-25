In their opening game of the season, the Falcons were able to hang with No. 25 ranked Michigan for much of the game, but were not able to pull off the upset as they fell 96-82.
Justin Turner led the Falcons on the statsheet, putting up 24 points on 9 of 24 shooting from the field.
He especially heated up at the end of the first half for the Falcons, as they were able to go into halftime down 43-36.
But defense was a problem for the Falcons.
Rotations were consistently late and the Wolverines shot a scorching 54% from the field and 37% from beyond the three-point arc.
Chaundee Brown, Michigan’s transfer from Wake Forest, led the way for the Wolverines, scoring 19 points on 5 of 7 shooting from three.
Brown clicked on all cylinders for Michigan, and caught Bowling Green Head Coach Michael Huger off-guard coming into the game.
“He shot it extremely well today. He was one that we weren't expecting to shoot it that well. We played to guard the other guys and he did a great job of shooting the ball and defending really well. All credit goes to him,” Huger said.
Brown catching the Falcons off-guard wasn’t the only thing that plagued them on the defensive side of the ball. Some young players saw the floor tonight, including freshman Kaden Matheny, who started the game at point guard for the Falcons.
“We got a young group, we have to get our rotations together and everything else that we’re trying to work on, but they did a really good job of getting into the paint. Once you get in the paint you are able to just create whatever you want to do and that’s what they did tonight,” Huger said.
While Turner led the game in scoring, senior second-year transfer Trey Diggs was also able to make an impression. In the second half, he shot 6 of 10 from three scoring 21 points.
It was an impressive showing for Diggs off the bench and one that he believes can result in some positives moving forward if the Falcons can improve on the defensive side of the ball.
“82 points is enough to beat any team, and that is why our emphasis is going to be on defense. We probably won’t even practice offense on Friday because we know that we can score, we know that we can outrun teams. Our defense is going to be our biggest strength or it can be our biggest weakness,” he said.
The Falcons were also hurt early, both by the fact that Matiss Kulackovskis did not suit up for the Falcons and that their center Dylan Swingle got into some early foul trouble and only played seven minutes in the entire game.
That forced Bowling Green to go with a small lineup, and as a result, the Falcons had a tough time rebounding the ball, losing the battle on the boards 44-34 on the night.
“With Dylan, he is such a large presence. He rebounds well and takes up so much space, great screener. We missed so much of that that you know you have to change your offense a little bit. We were prepared for that with Matiss and moving guys around, but they are so big, they’re bigger than they look. They were able to exploit our size and we’ve got to do a much better job,” Huger said.
With the loss the Falcons fall to 0-1 on the season and will move on to their home opener Saturday against South Carolina State.
