It is a new year for BGSU Men’s Basketball, and they are picked to win the league for the second straight season. Led by two-time first team All-MAC guard Justin Turner, the Falcons will be looking to break an NCAA Tournament drought that has plagued them since 1968.
To do that however, will take more than just Turner and even Daeqwon Plowden. It is going to take a whole team effort and that means players that can step up for the departing players in Dylan Frye, Marlon Sierra, Michael Laster and Taylor Lattos, among others.
The players that will step up this season are the ones that didn’t get as much time in the rotation last year, and have a chance to have a breakout season for the Falcons as they pursue their long awaited championship.
Davin Zeigler – Guard, Sophomore
Zeigler played in 19 games last season, starting in four of them. As last season progressed, Zeigler saw an increase in playing time and a bigger role on the team, especially when Dylan Frye was away from the team.
Coming into this season, Zeigler will have a larger role on the team, and will be the point man coming off the bench for the Falcons. Expect Zeigler to get to see a few starts as the season goes on as he will be expected to fill Justin Turner's role as the point man for the starters next season.
Dylan Swingle – Center, Redshirt Sophomore
With the departure of Taylor Mattos, Dylan Swingle will be seeing the bulk of the minutes as the center for the Falcons. Swingle is the tallest Falcon and will be on the floor for the Falcons when they want a taller lineup.
Swingle should lead the Falcons in rebounds, as well as a top performer in points in the paint. A season ago, he shot 80% from the free throw line, which will help the Falcons in the free throw department assuming he goes to the charity stripe more than the five times he did last year.
Matiss Kulackovskis – Forward/Center, Redshirt Junior
With the departure of Taylor Mattos, Kulackovskis becomes one of two players over 6 feet, 8 inches on the team, the other being Dylan Swingle who is 6 feet, ten inches. Kulackovskis fills the stretch five spot for the Falcons, allowing the Falcons to go with a smaller lineup.
This allows for their more dynamic players to be on the court. Kulackovskis doesn’t fill up the stat sheet, but his presence allows for his teammates to do so themselves. Kulackovskis will see the priority minutes in late game situations, which he proved capable of last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.