The men’s basketball season is almost upon us. It’s been a while since we last saw the men’s team play. In March they were getting ready to play in the MAC Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio when their season was shut down due to COVID-19. A team that for many was the frontrunner to win the tournament had to head home.
There is good news and bad news out of the offseason. The bad news is BGSU’s all-time three-point leader graduated and went pro, and arguably the Falcons’ best bench player left as well. The good news is Justin Turner decided to return to the Falcons for his final year of eligibility, as well as the return of most of the players from last year’s squad. So, who are the key players for the team favored by many to win the MAC this year?
Davin Zeigler
How do you even start with replacing a guy like Dylan Frye, who is going to remain in the Falcons’ history books as BGSU’s all-time three-pointer leader for quite a while? Well, it starts with getting a player the coaching staff can be familiar with, and in this case it’s Davin Zeigler.
Last season after Dylan Frye left the team for a few games, instead of turning to an experienced bench player like Michael Laster or Trey Diggs to run the offense, Coach Michael Huger turned to a freshman out of Cleveland to bring the intensity. In the 10.5 minutes per game he averaged, he had averaged 2.3 points per game and had a total of 15 assists. Now these may not be the numbers that you expect to see, but for a player who started only four games, that’s solid. The fact that this coaching staff trusted him at such a crucial point in the season last year should do nothing but put confidence into the now sophomore.
No, he isn’t Dylan Frye, but Zeigler has potential to make his own name in the history books. It starts with cleaning up turnovers, and playing one game at a time. Continue to impress the fans and the staff, and Zeigler could become a centerpiece on this Falcons squad for a long time.
Justin Turner
This name was the easiest one to place on my key players list by far. That’s not to discredit the rest of the team, but Turner is just built differently. A player who is pushing his way up the all-time scoring list at BGSU, and a player who you want to have the ball in hand during crunch time. Justin Turner is the type of player who you would hate to play against just with how crafty he is when he has the basketball in his hands. Turner, now a graduate student, faced a difficult choice this offseason. Having redshirted, he had one more year of eligibility in the NCAA. With all the different options he had on the table, he decided to remain with the Falcons, and chase the chance that has eluded this team for the past few seasons, a spot in the NCAA Tournament. With Turner and all the other pieces around him, this team is in the best position it could be.
Coming off a year Turner started every game for the Falcons, he averaged more time on the court than anybody else on the team. This helped him to average about 19 points and 3 assists per game as well as shoot 85% from the free throw line. The guy they call “Juice” is the engine that makes this team run. Turner’s dominance has pushed the Falcons in a lot of ways, and everyone, especially Turner himself, are going to want to finally win the MAC after having been in the championship game in 2018. And with most of the team from last year returning, there is a lot of confidence, leadership and hope the Falcons can make a run.
Trey Diggs
Trey Diggs had himself a great season last year. After the Ball State game at the Stroh where he lit it up from three, he started earning himself more and more playing time culminating with him being the fourth-highest scoring Falcon behind three guys named Justin Turner, Dylan Frye and Daeqwon Plowden.
Diggs last season was dominant from three shooting at 39% from behind the arc. This was a higher mark than Frye and Turner. Diggs is going to be even more important this year. Although we assume Davin Zeigler is going to be the starter replacing Frye, Trey Diggs is the three-point shooter for the Falcons. He is the type of player who is going to be able to extend the court and command a player or two. Diggs will be important in replacing the three-point production of Frye, while bringing in that sixth man and veteran presence off the bench that Laster brought last season.
Daeqwon Plowden
Now here is a player who may be considered the most improved player on the team last year, and the craziest part about that statement is he was playing dominantly in seasons past. Plowden put a personal mission on himself to gain muscle and continue to improve. And that he did provide the Falcons with the Big Three that they needed. In fact, if it wasn’t for Caleb Fields being in the Falcons’ starting group, I would say Plowden may be the most underrated player starting for the Falcons last year, and that’s saying something with all the skill he brings to the table.
Plowden became an absolute force with the ball in his hands and was almost automatic in the paint. He averaged 8.2 rebounds and 12.7 points per game. You can’t compete with a forward with the versatility he has. The Falcons have Justin Turner returning, yes, but Plowden is just as important to a potential run for this team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.