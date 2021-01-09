BGSU hockey fell to Bemidji State 4-3 in overtime on Friday night. With the loss the Falcon’s 10-game winning streak falls, moving the team to 12-2 overall, and 3-1 in the WCHA.
The first period was slow starting for both teams, as the first goal wasn’t until 16:28 into the game. The goal was scored by freshman forward Seth Fyten, his fourth of the season, and assisted by freshman forward Ethan Scardina and freshman forward Chrystopher Collin. Then 2:30 minutes later, senior forward Brandon Kruse scores his sixth goal of the season, pushing the lead to 2-0.
Bemidji State answered quickly into the second period, with Oliver Sillinger scoring his second goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Elias Rosen and Lukas Sillinger. The Beavers would tie the game at two goals three minutes later. Darby Gula scored his first goal of the season, with Brad Johnson and Alex Adams each assisting.
Just before the 15-minute mark into the second period, Alex Ierullo would commit a roughing penalty. In the scrum, junior defenseman Will Cullen would commit a face masking penalty, which resulted in a game misconduct and he would be ejected from the game.
Bemidji State took a 3-2 lead 3:28 into the third period as Aaron Miller scored his second goal of the season. Elias Rosen and Alex Ierullo assisted the goal.
Bowling Green answered 11:12 into the third period, tying the game 3-3 and forcing overtime. Junior forward Evan Dougherty scored his fourth goal of the season with freshman forward Chrystopher Collin and sophomore defenseman Garrett Daly assisting.
The Beavers would finish the game quickly into the overtime period. Ethan Somoza scored his fourth goal of the season 13 seconds into the period, ending the Falcons 10-game winning streak.
Senior goaltender Eric Dop feels his first loss of the season, allowing four goals on 32 shots faced. Dop is now 7-1 on the season after a tough outing for the entire team.
Special teams was a huge factor in the game, as the Falcons went 0-6 on the power play tonight and 0-8 over the series. Bemidji State went 1-5 on the power play to help take down the Falcons.
Next up for the Falcons will be Monday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 pm as they take on the United States Development Team in an exhibition game.
