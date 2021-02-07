The No. 8 BGSU hockey team was swept by No. 6 Minnesota State last night by the score of 5-1.
The sweep marks the second time that the Falcons have been swept this season. The Falcons fall to 16-6 overall, 5-3 WCHA with the loss. Minnesota State moves to 11-2-1 overall, 7-0 WCHA with the victory.
Unlike the Friday night game, there was a goal scored in the first period as the Maverick's Shane McMahan found the back of the net five minutes into the period. No one else scored in the period and Minnesota State held a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
In the second period, Minnesota would blow the game wide open just before the second intermission as they would light the lamp three time in the final three minutes and 15 seconds of the game. Ryan Sandelin, Jared Sponer and Reggie Lutz were the goal scorers.
The Mavericks added one more goal in the third period to make it 5-0 as Lutz scored his second of the game.
The Falcons avoided being shutout for the second straight night though as Connor Ford scored with just over seven minutes left in the game.
Despite the final goal for the Falcons which was a power play goal, the Falcons wouldn't find much success on the man-advantage again, going just 1 of 5 for the night. The Mavericks wouldn't score on the power play either however, as they went 0 of 2 for the night.
Friday night, the Falcons outshot the Mavericks despite the loss. This time the Mavericks got the better of the Falcons in the shot department winning that battle 30-21.
"We started better tonight and felt good about how we were playing into the second period. Unfortunately, we were not able to capitalize and Minnesota State did. They were the better team and deserved the sweep," BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said.
Next up for the Falcons is a home series with Lake Superior State this coming Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. for both nights.
