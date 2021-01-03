Bowling Green completed a two-game sweep against Ferris State with a 4-2 win on Sunday afternoon.
After Sunday, the Falcons are now 11-1 overall as well as 2-0 in conference play and are off to their best start in BGSU hockey history.
The Bulldogs were the first to strike, with junior forward Justin Michaelian putting the puck past Bowling Green’s sophomore goaltender Zack Rose with 14:44 remaining in the first period. Assisting on the goal were senior forwards Coale Norris and Lucas Finner.
The Falcons would bounce back with a short-handed goal of their own by junior forward Taylor Schneider four minutes later. Junior forward Alex Barber had the helper on the goal. With four minutes remaining in the first period, the Falcons jumped out to a 2-1 lead, with senior forward Gavin Gould picking up his second goal of the season. Both senior forward Brandon Kruse and freshman defenseman Anton Malmström picked up assists on the goal.
Ferris State got off to a quick start in the second period, tying the game at two a piece with an even strength goal 2:32 into the second period. Freshman forward Jacob Dirks picked up the lone goal of the second period, and his first goal of the 2020-21 campaign.
Moving into the third period, senior forward Cameron Wright scored the game winning goal for the Falcons at 5:48 into the period with Kruse notching his eighth assist of the season onto the goal. Junior forward Evan Dougherty would score the empty-net goal to put the game away for the Falcons at 18:57 in the third period. Gould gained his eighth assist of the season on the goal.
Ferris State got off to a quick start in the game to try and get their first win of the season, but Bowling Green was able to gain control later in the first period and never allowed the Bulldogs to regain the lead. The Falcons showed why they are a top-10 team right now in the third period, and smothered the Ferris State offense and came away with a gritty win.
Zack Rose didn’t see much action but came away with the win to move to 5-1 on the season. He faced 23 shots, saving 21 of them.
Bowling Green have put themselves into a terrific spot, as they start WCHA play 2- 0. The Falcons will hit the ice again this coming Thursday at 7:07 pm, as they take on Bemidji State and look to continue their stellar 2020-21 season.
