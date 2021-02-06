No. 8 BGSU hockey saw no success against No. 6 Minnesota State Friday night, falling 4-0 to the Mavericks in Mankato.
The shutout loss marks the first time that the Falcons haven't found the back of the net in a game since 2019. It drops BGSU to 16-5 overall on the season and 5-2 in the WCHA. Minnesota State takes a commanding first place lead in WCHA with the victory, as they move to 10-2-1 overall and 7-0 in the WCHA.
Neither team lit the lamp in the first period. The Falcons went 0-for-2 on the power play and didn't even record a shot on the second one. Minnesota State went 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.
In the second period however, the Mavericks saw much more success on the power play going 2 of 3 in the period.
The first goal was scored by Nathan Smith 12:45 into the second period, the second was scored by Dallas Gerads with just two minutes remaining.
Just five minutes into the final period, the Falcons went on their fourth power play of the night, but were once again unable to convert.
About a minute after that power play ended however, Minnesota State's Walker Duehr scored the Maverick's third goal of the night, essentially putting the game out of reach for the a Falcons.
Reese Zmolek's goal three minutes later would be the final nail in the coffin.
Minnesota State came into the came as the No. 1 defensive team in college hockey and that continued in large part due to junior goalie Dryden McKay.
The Falcons outshot the Mavericks 30-29 but the 30 saves by McKay would be enough to keep BGSU off the scoreboard.
"Have to give Minnesota State credit. They were the better team tonight. We started well and had a few opportunities early with a 4-on-3 and a 5-minute power play. Unfortunately, we didn't execute and couldn't put one past McKay," BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said.
BGSU's senior goalkeeper Eric Dop made 25 saves.
The Falcons are back in action tonight at 7:07 p.m. against Minnesota State as they look to force a series split in Mankato.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.