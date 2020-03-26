BGSU hockey captain Alec Rauhauser has signed an NHL contract with the Florida Panthers after his senior season. Over the past four years, he became one of BGSU’s great point-producing defensemen and is the first of his graduating class to sign a pro deal.
Rauhauser, 25-years-old, amassed 122 points in 159 games as a Falcon, ranking him sixth all-time among defensemen in program history. Had it not been for his senior season being cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had a chance to reach a top-five position, being just four points back of USA gold medalist Ken Morrow.
He is a two-time WCHA defensive player of the year and was named to the All-WCHA first team his sophomore and senior seasons.
After reaching 100 points in November against Notre Dame, he became the first Falcon defenseman to achieve that feat since Kelly Perrault in 1997, something that wasn’t necessarily on the radar for a player that waited so long for a Division-I offer.
“My freshman year I was trying to get used to college hockey, let along think about 100 points. Looking back at my four years here, I’m really glad with the way it’s been and the way I’ve been treated here. I really enjoyed my experience here,” he said.
Rauhauser now joins the Panthers organization and becomes reunited with former BGSU goaltender Ryan Bednard. The latter signed his NHL contract in April of 2019, forgoing his potential senior season.
Because of the league restrictions made due to the COVID-19 virus, Rauhauser’s contract will start at the 2020-2021 season, as opposed to when the current NHL season could potentially resume later this summer.
