Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW FOR NORTHWEST OHIO BECOMING HEAVY LAKE EFFECT FOR NORTHEAST OHIO AND NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA... .LOW PRESSURE WILL MOVE FROM THE OHIO RIVER VALLEY TOWARD SOUTHWESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BY THIS EVENING. A GENERAL SNOW WITH THIS STORM SYSTEM WILL PRODUCE A SWATH OF SNOW ACROSS NORTHWEST OHIO. COLDER AIR ARRIVES WITH A WIND SHIFT TO THE WEST TONIGHT WITH LAKE EFFECT SNOW BECOMING THE MAIN CONCERN FOR NORTHEAST OHIO INTO NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA CONTINUING INTO THE WEEKEND. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...LUCAS, WOOD, OTTAWA, SANDUSKY, ERIE, HANCOCK, SENECA AND WYANDOT COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES FALLING FROM THE LOW 30S INTO THE LOW 20S BY THURSDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&