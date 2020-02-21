Learning from their mistakes against last week, BGSU hockey showed no mercy in their 6-1 victory over Ferris State in game one of their weekend series on Friday. When it mattered most, the Falcons boasted depth on the scorecard with 12 players recording a point in the win.
A must-win game for home-ice implications, head coach Ty Eigner’s group scored six goals in a game for the first time since Dec. 6, a 9-3 win against Huntsville.
“At this time of the year, any win is a good win,” he said after the game. “To score six for sure feels good.”
Cameron Wright cashed in his 18th goal of the year on a splendid pass from Taylor Schneider. Schneider was falling to the ice and somehow found a way to guide the puck to Johnson in the slot.
Freshman Adam Conquest was the recipient of a swell pass as well. Max Johnson, in his first game back from two-week injury absence, dropped the puck down to Conquest who ripped the 2-0 shot by Austin Shaw. Johnson added an assist later and fit right in on the man advantage where he has been stapled all year.
“He’s another really good forward for us and it allows us to have depth to our offense and make us more dangerous,” Eigner said.
Perhaps shades of last week’s series against Alaska Fairbanks crept in after holding a 2-0 to end the first period. The Falcons led 2-0 and 3-0 in both games of the Nanooks series before UAF tied both games in the third period. The Falcons let two crucial standings points slip in those games, but that would not happen in front of the Slater crowd on Friday.
“These guys are trying to do the best they can. It’s difficult,” Eigner said. “We were able to play a lot of guys tonight… We didn’t put a bunch of stress on guys that we know we’re going to have to lean on. So, guys should be a little fresher tomorrow.”
Bowling Green then exploded in the second period. Justin Wells, Will Cullen and Taylor Schneider potted goals all in the opening five minutes of the period. Wright added his second of the night on the power play at the halfway mark.
“We felt like we’ve been working hard,” Wright said. “It has been a struggle, so to get six on the board is big for us and hopefully it’s a stepping stone on the way for the next few weeks.”
They scored four goals on nine shots and Shaw was pulled in favor of Roni Salmenkangas just after the Falcons scores their fifth of the night six minutes into the second. Shaw recorded just one save in the middle frame, as the Falcons kept the puck in the Bulldog zone for long stretches.
“That’s when we’re good. We’re good down below the tops of the circles. We’re a team that likes to forecheck and likes to be aggressive. When we have good second and third efforts it usually ends up well for us,” Eigner said.
Eigner said coming into this series that if “playing on home ice in the playoffs was something his team wanted to do”, then BG would need to win two games this weekend. The Falcons did their part tonight and the effort shows promise they may complete that task.
“Maybe that’s the secret to our third periods is we have to have six-goal leads in order to feel really good about how we’re doing going into the third,” Eigner joked.
Eigner had also mentioned he hoped there was no pressure added on to these games. The two programs ahead of them in the WCHA, Michigan Tech and Alaska Fairbanks, are both off this weekend, leaving ample opportunity to catch up. Pressure, however, was felt on the bench.
“Extra pressure for sure,” Wright said. “We know the playoff implications and what it means if we don’t win these next few games… We think about it but try our best to just block it out.”
With his two goals, Wright joined Cullen, Johnson, Schneider and Alec Rauhauser as players that recorded two points in the victory. There were positives to go around for the entire roster.
That should add confidence going into the latter half of the series.
“You can’t sweep until you win on Friday, so now the challenge will be to come back on Saturday and do the best we can knowing that Ferris State is going to go home and watch the tape and figure out what they need to do to get out of here with a split,” Eigner said.”
