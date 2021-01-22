Heartbreak in Bemidji.
The Bowling Green State University hockey team lost a nail-bitter 2-1 to the Bemidji State Beavers on Thursday night in MInnesota.
The Falcons record now sits at 14-3 with a pair of the losses coming against the Beavers (4-4-2). The game was non-conference.
With just 40 seconds of regulation time left before overtime, Bemidji State senior captain Ethan Somoza fired a shot past Falcons netminder Eric Dop to win it for the Beavers. Dop was screened on the play and may have not been able to see Somoza get the puck.
“Eric Dop played really well for us tonight and gave us a chance to win.,” Falcons coach Ty Eigner said after the game. “Bemidji is a really difficult team to play against and tonight was a good example of that."
While the Falcon’s were outplayed for most of the night, shots were 38-26 Bemidji, they were in the game every step of the way. The Falcons were led in shots against the Beavers by three defenders, with junior Carson Musser having four, sophomores T.J. Lloyd and Garrett Daly with three apiece. Dop had 36 saves.
The Beavers lit the lamp first, scoring just over six minutes into the first period, scored by Lukas Sillinger.
Senior forward Brandon Kruse would not let the Falcons be down for very long as he scooped a puck up in the neutral zone before carrying and depositing it in the Bemidji State net. The marker was Kruse’s ninth this season.
One thing the Falcons did well was limiting Bemidji’s Brendan Harris, besides a secondary assist. Harris, who scored against the Falcons last time out, had six shots by himself in the first period but none after. The Falcons will need to try and clamp down on Harris again for the second part of the teams double-header Friday night.
The lone Falcons penalty in this game went to sophomore forward Adam Pitters, two minutes for boarding, midway through the second period. The two penalties called in this game was a season-low for a Falcon’s contest.
The Falcons will be in action again Friday at 3:05 p.m. as they look to avenge their loss in another away non-conference game against the Beavers.
