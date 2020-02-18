Backs are against the wall now for the Falcons. If BGSU hockey wants another home game this year, they will need to sweep Ferris State at Slater Family Ice Arena this weekend.
After failing to gain ground in the standings while in Alaska, the Falcons no longer control their own destiny for home-ice advantage. They shared two ties with the Nanooks, and each team left the series with three points.
It may have been a tie on the scoresheet, but it certainly had the same feeling as defeat. Both nights featured BGSU giving up multi-goal leads in the third period and a key six points in the WCHA standings. As each game went on the Falcons gave a little more than they took and eventually a shorthanded play would cost them momentum.
“We played over 18 minutes shorthanded (on Friday) and you cannot do that against anybody,” head coach Ty Eigner said. “(On Saturday) the interference penalty we had in the second period, it was a tough call. It wasn’t a bad penalty or undisciplined at all. Then on the power play goal they scored, we talked about when they do ‘x’ we need to do this. And we didn’t do it.”
This would be the sixth time Bowling Green has given up a lead in the third period this season. In cases before, it was not a penalty at an inopportune time that would push the opposition to last effort comeback. It’s been different each time.
“I think there’s been a lot of different scenarios that have contributed to us not being able to close games out,” Eigner said. “I believe it’s a confidence thing 100%.”
This is a bad time for confidence to disappear from the Falcons. Every passing week, each series will become the most important series of the year.
“We are not guaranteed another home series, so this is our last opportunity to play at home … If we want the opportunity to potentially play at home in the first round, we have to win two this weekend,” he said.
Soon they will no longer be playing for home-ice advantage, but for their season to continue.
The mentality that has stayed with the program is to not worry about the weeks to come, and focus on what is in front of them. From the outside looking in, the pressure may be on, but inside the locker room, the hope is that there is anything but.
“I hope there’s not pressure. There shouldn’t be pressure. This is an opportunity. We control, to a certain extent, where we finish,” he said.
That extent Eigner is referring to is the tiebreaker between Alaska Fairbanks and Bowling Green. If both teams win the rest of their games, they’ll be tied with 49 points. The WCHA ruling is if two teams are tied, and have not played each other four or more times, the team with the higher winning percentage will receive the higher seed.
On the plus side, the Falcons will see a full, healthy roster for the first time in February. Max Johnson returned to practice in a non-contact jersey but told coaches he is ready to go.
“It makes us a deeper group up front and allows us to move some pieces around,” Eigner said. “Hopefully we can get to a lineup that is consistent and is set so guys can know who they’re playing with.”
