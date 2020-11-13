Brandon Kruse – Senior, Forward
Brandon Kruse was an alternate captain a year ago in his junior campaign for BGSU and will be a focal point for this Falcon hockey team once again this season. Kruse was tied with Connor Ford for second in points a season ago, led the team in assists at 25 and will be looking to improve as the team’s main facilitator. The expectations for Kruse this season will be to fill the shoes of Alec Rauhauser, both in leadership, as well as presence on the ice. Rauhauser led the team in plus/minus last season at +11. Kruse was in the middle of the pack at +1. Kruse will hope to see that number rise and be the star player that the Falcons lost in Rauhauser.
Connor Ford – Senior, Forward
Ford is another player that will be expected to help replace the production of Rauhauser. Ford finished with 12 goals, 22 assists and 34 points last season. He finished with a plus/minus of 0, and his ice presence and defensive skills will be where he is looking to improve on the most. He has proven that he can help lead the team to goals, and if his defensive skills improve, the top line for the Falcons should be one of the most potent in the WCHA.
Tim Theocharidis – Junior, Defenseman
Theocharidis had a career year last season for the Falcons. He finished with 13 points and 10 assists, both career highs for Theocharidis. Theocharidis isn’t an offensive defenseman, which means his offensive numbers should be around the same, if not a little lower than a year before. Theocharidis’ game revolves more around his ability to get into lanes and cause disruption for the opposing offense. He finished last season fifth on the team in blocks with 19 and will be leaned on to replace the selflessness of Alec Rauhauser’s 37 blocks.
Will Cullen – Junior, Defenseman
Cullen will also be key in replacing Rauhauser’s defensive production. Cullen has a little more offensive touch than Theocharidis does, which will help the Falcons boost their offense and keep it from becoming one-dimensional with only one player being able to score. The key will be for Cullen to continue to get into scoring and passing lanes, and be the disruptive defender that he was for the Falcons a season ago.
Eric Dop – Senior, Goaltender
Dop’s 2019-20 season was a good building block going into this season. He started 33 of Bowling Green’s 38 games and finished with a record of 19-11-3. He allowed 79 goals on 809 attempts, posting a 2.37 goals allowed average and a .902 save percentage. The individual stats may not be the most impressive for Dop, but his job is to help deliver wins for the team, and that’s what he did. He will be looking to improve individually, which will put the Falcons in position to win every night he is in the crease.
