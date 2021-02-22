Relief. For the first time in 21 days, the BGSU Falcons (17-8-1) got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon, soundly defeating the Northern Michigan Wildcats (8-13-1) 6-2 in Marquette, Michigan. In winning, the Falcons avenged Saturday night’s 0-0 shootout loss. The Falcons thoroughly outplayed the Wildcats, outshooting them 44-26.
Junior defenseman Will Cullen returned to the lineup for the Falcons, providing a huge boost and fresh legs. Cullen paced the Falcons with 3 points adding 5 shots on goal.
Senior netminder Eric Dop followed up yesterday’s shutout with a 24 stop performance backstopping the Falcons. The victory is Dop’s 10 this season.
“Tonight was a really good team effort,” Falcons Coach Ty Eigner said after the victory. “Our guy's stayed with the game plan for 60 minutes. This was a real big win for our team and we had a bunch of guys contribute."
The Wildcats struck first, about 10 minutes into the contest as Colby Enns scored to take the 1-0 lead.
With just over two minutes left, Falcon freshman forward Seth Fyten notched his five of the year to tie the contest.. Helpers on Fyten’s marker were contributed to forwards senior Max Johnson and junior Alex Barber.
Just over a minute later with 1:03 left in the first period, junior forward Taylor Schneider put the Falcons on top 2-1 for his sixth goal this season. Senior forward Cameron Wright and Cullen got assists on the goal.
Four minutes into the second period, Northern Michigan’s most dangerous forward, Joseph Nardi scored his 10th goal this season to tie the contest 2-2.
From this point, Bowling Green took over; starting with a Cullen goal just three minutes after Nardi’s, again putting the Falcons up one, this time 3-2. Senior forward and captain Connor Ford got the assist on Cullen’s goal.
Ford put the Falcons up two while on the penalty kill six and a half minutes into the third period. Junior forward Alex Barber got the helper.
The pile-on continued a minute and a half later as senior forward Evan Dougherty, who led the team in shots, scored his sixth of the year. Cullen got an assist for his third point of the night as well as senior forward Brandon Kruse. The assist was Kruse’s 100 as a Falcon. He is the first player since Kelly Perrault in 1996 to record the feat.
Almost half-way into the third a Wildcat player got 17 penalty minutes on one hit. Hank Sorenson got a 10-minute game misconduct, five-minute checking from behind major and two minute cross-checking penalty in one, swift move.
The Falcons scored their ultimate goal, making the game 6-2 with 10 minutes left in the third. Schneider scored to mark his second of the game and seven on the season. The assists went to senior forward Sam Craggs and sophomore d-man T.J. Lloyd.
The Falcons return to action for their final home game of the season, Wednesday night against the Alabama-Huntsville Chargers, with puck drop scheduled for 7:07 p.m. EST
