BGSU hockey outshot Lake Superior State 34-25 Friday night but fell to the Lakers 2-1 in overtime.
The loss puts the Falcons at 16-7, 5-4 WCHA while Lake Superior State moves to 8-4-1, 2-3 WCHA with the win. Because of new WCHA rules, Lake Superior State earns two points with the overtime victory while the Falcons earn one point in the WCHA standings.
The Falcons were the first ones to find the back of the net as senior Cameron Wright lit the lamp 12:12 into the first period. The goal was assisted on by Max Johnson and Brandon Kruse. The goal was Wright's 10th of the season.
Lake Superior State wasn't able to find the net in the period so the Falcons took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Lakers answered in the second period however, as Louis Boudon tied up the score 6:50 into the second period.
Neither team scored for the rest of regulation but the Falcons had plenty of chances to, especially in the third period.
BGSU outshot the Lakers 16-10 in the period and peppered the net late in quarter with six-straight shots from the 10 to 15 minute mark and four-straight shots from the 17 to 19 minute mark.
The momentum seemed to be on Bowling Green's side heading into overtime, but that was quickly put to bed as Lake Superior State's Pete Veillette scored the game winning goal just 17 seconds into the period.
Eric Dop made 23 saves on the night, Lake Superior State's Mareks Mitens made 33.
The Falcons power play woes continued as well as they 0-4 on the power play. The Lakers went 1-3 with their second period goal coming on the man advantage.
The loss marks three-straight for the Falcons and just a couple of weeks after being considered solidly in the NCAA tournament, the Falcons now find themselves on the fringe.
The Falcons will be back at Slater Family Ice Arena tomorrow as they approach a very important matchup to try and split the series with the Lakers. Puck is set to drop at 7:07 p.m. EST.
