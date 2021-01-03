Bowling Green hockey walked out of game one of a two game weekend stint against Ferris State with a 6-1 away win on Saturday.
The win moves the Falcons to 10-1 overall and 1-0 in the WCHA, tying their best start in program history.
The scoring started for the Falcons in the first period when senior forward Brandon Kruse was able to score off an assist by fellow senior forwards Connor Ford and Gavin Gould.
The Bulldogs would respond three minutes into the second period when their junior forward Ethan Stewart was able to score on a power play. From there though, it was all Falcons as four different Falcons would score, two for senior forward Cameron Wright, including four total goals in the third and final period of play.
Though Ferris State was the more aggressive squad when it came to shooting in the first two periods of play, outshooting Bowling Green 31-20, the Falcons came out in the third quarter outshooting the Bulldogs 11-5. The Falcons ended the night 2 of 5 on the power play while Ferris State finished 1 of 5.
In a year where each game is being played like it’s the last, the No. 1 Falcons are continuing to score their ability to score often. Even with senior forward Max Johnson still out due to an injury, the Falcons were able to be strong on power plays and put up six goals on a good team.
Ferris State was never truly able to establish an offensive rhythm as the Falcons not only had the six goals, but 11 assists to go along with them.
Senior goalkeeper Eric Dop had another fantastic game as he recorded 35 saves through the entire game only allowing the one goal back in the second period.
With primarily WCHA play remaining, the Falcons are in a fantastic position to make another push to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. The Falcons look to remain undefeated in 2021 as well as in the WCHA as they take on Ferris State again on Saturday night at 3:07 p.m. Ferris State meanwhile will be looking to right the ship on the new season, as not only are they 0-1 in WCHA play, but 0-5 on the year.
