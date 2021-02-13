Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commutes on Monday and Tuesday and potentially the evening commute on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of snow are expected across the area with one on Monday morning and a second round Monday night into Tuesday morning. The first round of snow on Monday will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow. The second round of snow on Monday night will be heavier with 2 to 4 inches of snow. Total snowfall by Tuesday morning will be in the range of 5 to locally 8 inches in advisory areas. Cold temperatures with highs in the teens to lower 20s and lows in the teens to single digits along with northerly winds to 10 mph may allow for wind chills to drop to the single digits or near zero across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&