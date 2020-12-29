Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A brief period of light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lucas and Wood counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation of snow transitioning to freezing rain will move across northwest Ohio Wednesday morning. Little to no snow accumulation expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&