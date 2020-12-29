In their last game of 2020 the No. 7 ranked Bowling Green hockey team took on Robert Morris on Tuesday afternoon defeating them 2-1 in a comeback victory.
Earlier in the season the two teams played at Robert Morris’ home, while the Slater Ice Family Arena in Bowling Green housed the game this time.
The Falcons barely edged the Colonels all night. Whether it was shots on goal, Falcons 35-30, or faceoffs won, Falcons 30-24, they just had a slim advantage all night long and it culminated in the slim advantage on the scoreboard.
“We got ourselves going in the last 20 minutes and were able to find a way and that was something we asked the guys we do, to find a way,” BGSU Head Coach Ty Eigner said.
Sophomore goaltender Zack Rose was given the nod in net once again as he has shown big strides in year two of his game as a Falcon.
The Orange and Brown were without one of their offensive leaders as senior forward Max Johnson was injured in the previous series against Quinnipiac and was unable to play for the second straight game.
In the first period the Falcons were given three separate power plays but were unable to capitalize on any; the latest coming as the final seconds ticked off the first period.
While the Falcons had the trio of man-advantages they were only able to muster seven shots in the initial period. The Colonials ended the first period with nine shots and one power play on a hold by senior forward Cameron Wright.
The first goal of the game came with just over three and a half minutes left in the second period as Colonial Grant Herbert put Robert Morris up 1-0.
The Falcons quickly got a power-play after the goal; which then turned into a five-on-three before the second period ended. The power play, led by junior forward Alex Barber, peppered the Colonial net but could not beat the netminder.
With just over 30 seconds left and still on the five-on-three, senior forward and captain Connor Ford scored to bring the Falcons back to even with the Colonials. Assists on the power play goal went to junior defenseman Will Cullen and senior forward Brandon Kruse.
Less than three minutes later, Cullen scored to put the Falcons ahead with what would eventually be the game winning goal. The Falcons scored two goals less than three and a half minutes into the third to take control of the game. Assists on Cullen’s marker went to senior defenseman Justin Wells and junior forward Alex Barber.
Things got very uneasy for the Falcons in the last minute and a half of the game as Kruse took a slashing penalty. This gave the Colonials a man advantage plus allowed them to pull their goalie to make it a two-man advantage.
But the Falcons would be able to eventually pull it out to move to 9-1 on the season.
Next up for the Falcons is an away series to open up WCHA play against Ferris State. The Falcons will be hoping to sweep Ferris State for a second time last season as they swept them already earlier this month in a series that counted as non-conference.
