The No. 13/12 BGSU hockey team stunned the No. 11 Quinnipiac Bobcats in a 4-2 come-from-behind victory on Saturday night.
The Bobcats scored the first two goals of the game, but the Falcons battled back for four unanswered goals to complete the road sweep from the People’s United Center in Hamden, Connecticut.
This becomes the third sweep of the season for BGSU as they extend their winning streak to five games.
BGSU Stat Facts:
-Senior winger Gavin Gould scored his first goal as a Bowling Green Falcon, while simultaneously netting his 34th career goal in his 120th game in college hockey.
-Vegas Golden Knights prospect Brandon Kruse spanned his point scoring streak to three games when he sniped a puck to tie the game in the third period.
-Captain Connor Ford extended his point scoring streak to three games after he scored the game-winning goal and assisted in Gould’s power play goal in the second period.
-Eric Dop pushed his undefeated record to 5-0, backstopping the Falcons with 28 saves.
-Defenseman Tim Theocharidis scored on an open net, picking up his fourth goal of the season as he leads all defenders in goals.
First period:
Bowling Green tried to keep their intensity going into game two, but it was Quinnipiac with a strong start in the first period. With Max Johnson out of the lineup, freshman Ethan Scardina was slotted to take his place on the line alongside Brandon Kruse and Cameron Wright. Freshman rearguard Anton Malmstrom also made his collegiate debut after sitting for eight games due to his NCAA suspension.
Both sides hit double digits in shots after the first frame, 10 for both teams.
Second period:
Unlike the first period, the second stanza saw the game open up a bit. However, it would be the Bobcats who struck first, as Ethan de Jong jammed a puck past Eric Dop at the 4:17 mark of the second period. Senior Odeen Tufto and Zach Metsa assisted on the power play goal.
Desi Burgart doubled the Bobcat lead when he undressed senior defenseman Justin Wells to snipe a shot upstairs on Dop. The goal would go down as unassisted at the 9:36 mark in the second period.
Then, in the final minute of the crazy period, senior Gavin Gould notched his first lamplighter as a member of the Falcons while on the power play. Will Cullen and Connor Ford both assisted on Gould’s goal at 19:03 to close out the middle frame.
Bowling Green got back to dominating shots-on-goal in the second as they managed to shoot 15 pucks at Quinnipiac netminder Keith Petruzzelli, while giving up eight Bobcat shots for a subtotal of 25-18 in favor of BGSU.
Third period:
The Falcons came out hungry in the last session and battled hard to tie the game. At the 13:58 mark in the third, Kruse lasered a no-angle shot top shelf to even the score at two apiece. Wright would get the lone assist on Kruse’s goal.
The game would not remain tied for long, as Quinnipiac went to the box to set up another BGSU power play with under two minutes remaining in regulation. At 18:12, Ford one-timed a shot past Petruzzelli for the eventual game-winning goal with Gould scoring his second point of the night on the assist.
Tim Theocharidis would score with the net open to seal the victory for the Orange and Brown.
Final shot totals were 36-30 in favor of Bowling Green, after they put up 11 shots to Quinnipiac’s 12 in the final period.
With the win, the Falcons improve to 8-1 on the season and remain perfect on the road at 6-0 away from Slater Family Ice Arena.
Next up for Bowling Green is much needed rest for the holidays before picking things back up again on Dec. 29 against Robert Morris at Slater Family Ice Arena.
Happy holiday’s to all, and to all a good night!
