BGSU hockey schedule
Photo by Kyle Michaelis

BGSU hockey announced their adjusted schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 season today. Their first game will be at home on Nov. 13 against Adrian at 7:07 p.m.

Other notable dates include:

Nov. 24 at Robert Morris

Dec. 11 vs. Ferris State

Dec. 12 at Ferris State

Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at Quinnipiac

Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 vs. Michigan Tech

Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 at Minnesota State

Feb. 27 at Alabama Huntsville

The Falcons will close their regular season in a game against Alabama Huntsville on Feb. 27.

This will be followed by the WCHA playoffs which are set to take place at campus sites again. The first round of the playoffs will take place from March 12 to March 14. The second round will take place on March 20.

The NCAA quarterfinals are set to take place on March 26 to March 28 with the Frozen Four set to take place from April 8 to April 10.

Bowling Green is looking to bounce back from a season in which they regressed to a 21-13-4 record and failed to host the first round of the WCHA playoffs after making the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

The full schedule consists of 28 games and one exhibition game which is set to take place on Nov. 7 at home against the USA Hockey Development U-18 team.

To read the full BGSU hockey schedule click here.

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments