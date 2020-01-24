BGSU athletics announced on Friday the program has hired James Walker as the newest women’s soccer coach. This decision comes after former head coach Matt Fannon accepted a job at Iowa State in the same position.
Walker, a former BGSU assistant coach, coached at the University of Findlay the past two seasons while leading the team to the NCAA Division II tournament. Walker also has head coaching experience with Duquesne University, a program that played in a conference championship three years after finishing the season with a losing record.
As an assistant coach he has been on staff at Penn State and Bowling Green. The Birmingham, England native currently lives in Bowling Green with his family.
Before coaching the Oilers in Findlay, Walker spent time away from the collegiate ranks as the Executive Director of Coaching for the Pacesetter Soccer Club in Toledo from 2010 to 2017.
In a statement released by BGSU athletics, Walker shared his excitement for the opportunity.
“I want to thank Bob Moosbrugger and the administration at BGSU for this exciting opportunity," Walker said. "When meeting with everyone at BG it was fantastic to see the vision in place for the program. I can't wait to get started with the players at Bowling Green and to help build on the foundation left in place by Matt Fannon and his staff."
Women’s soccer finished the year as MAC champions for the second consecutive season before losing to the University of Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.