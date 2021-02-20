The BGSU Gymnastics team continues to top their season best scores every week.
Friday night they posted their overall best team score of 193.250, but still was not enough to top Ball State’s 195.550.
Ball State continues their undefeated season 12-0, while the Falcons have yet to win a meet at 0-6.
Despite their loss, this was the first time since last year that the Falcons have scored above 48.000 on every rotation.
On vault BG scored 48.325, followed by a new high score of 48.625 on bars. Then beam and floor finished at 48.150.
Sophomore Taylor Jensen competed in the all-around and set a new career best score. She posted a career best 9.875 on floor, 9.675 on vault, 9.625 on bars and 9.575 on beam, resulting in a 38.750 all-around mark.
Alex Fochler finished second on bars with a season best of 9.875. Paige Bachner tied for third on beam, with her career-best score of 9.825 and also performed her career best on beam.
The Falcons had multiple athletes score their season or career best marks at this meet. Lily Harsh and Tess Muir scored their career-high on bars, Kate Goldstrom posted her season best on vault and floor, Olivia Williams scored her season best on vault and beam and Freshman Megan Decious tied her career best on floor.
For the next two meets, the Falcons will be away, beginning at Central Michigan Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.
