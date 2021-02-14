Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... ...THE WINTER STORM WARNING IS AN UPGRADE FROM THE PREVIOUS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts maybe possible with lake enhancement snowfall near the lakeshore and Snowbelt areas by Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commutes on Monday and Tuesday and potentially the evening commute on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of snow are expected across the area with one on Monday morning and a second round Monday night into Tuesday morning. The first round of snow on Monday morning will bring 2 to 4 inches of snow. The second round of snow on Monday night will be heavier with 4 to 8 inches of snow. Total snowfall by Tuesday afternoon will be in excess of 8 inches within the warning areas. Bands of heavier snowfall may set up across northern Ohio on Monday night and allow for isolated higher snowfall amounts. Cold temperatures with highs in the teens to lower 20s and lows in the teens to single digits along with northerly winds to 10 mph may allow for wind chills to drop to the single digits or near zero across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&