BGSU gymnastics continues to get to their full strength but it still wasn't enough to defeat Western Michigan on Saturday afternoon as the Falcons fell to the Broncos at home 194.200-190.375.
The Falcons are now 0-5, 0-3 MAC on the season. Western Michigan moves to 3-3, 3-3 MAC with the win.
The score for the Falcons was their season high and they recorded a season high as a team in two different events as well. First, on the floor the Falcons finished with a team score of 48.575, their best by more than a full point. On beam the Falcons finished wit a season high score of 48.050.
Taylor Jensen competed in the all-around winning the floor exercise at a score of 9.850 and placing third on the beam at 9.750.
Elena Lawson also placed on floor. She scored a season best 9.800 to finish third in the event.
Five other gymnasts scored season or career highs on the day as well with Olivia Williams posting season best scores on vault, beam and floor, Katelyn Goldstrom posting season highs on bars and floor, Jasmine Jones posting a season high on beam, Megan Decious scoring a career high on beam and Tess Muir scoring a career high on bars.
"We talked a lot about this being our home arena and making sure that our energy was high and that our athletes were confident when they competed, and I saw that today. We know that there's a path and today was a big step to get back onto that path. We were missing a few people again today, but knowing that they will be back in the lineups, it was a huge moment to know that we can still chase those higher scores."
Next up for the Falcons will be a third-straight home meet against Ball State next Friday at 5 p.m.
