BGSU gymnastics ended their last meet of the year with a season-high score at the MAC Championship. They scored a 194.600 team score, which tied Western Michigan for sixth place.
Eastern Michigan won the MAC with a score of 195.900. Northern Illinois scored 195.525 in second and Kent State scored 195.475 in third. This was the most competitive MAC Championships in league history, with the gap between first and last just 1.300 points.
BG opened the meet on bars, posting a score of 48.300, which is their third-highest score of the year. Alex Fochler led the Falcons on this event with a score of 9.800.
Following their success on bars, they scored another season-best score on beam. They scored 48.875. BG’s beam score of 48.875 was second-best overall. Olivia Williams recorded a season best 9.800 on then event, while Paige Bachner and Jasmine Jones also scored 9.800 and led the team on this event.
BG scored 48.800 on floor. Taylor Jensen led the team with a score of 9.825.
The Falcons finished the meet on 48.625 on vault, tying Western Michigan for sixth. Elena Lawson tied for fourth overall on vault, with a score of 9.825, her season best.
Lawson finished with a career-best all-around score of 38.950, placing seventh in the MAC. Taylor Jensen posted an all-around score of 38.825 and was eighth.
“This team was every bit a family today and the level of support and energy was outstanding. As we close this chapter on the 2021 season, I have no doubt our program will build off of this experience as we look to the future,” BGSU Head Coach Kerrie Turner said.
