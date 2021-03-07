BGSU Gymnastics defeated Air Force at Eastern Michigan’s quad meet, while recording the team’s highest score on the road in almost two years. BG improved their team score for their fourth consecutive meet scoring 194.300.
“The exciting environment of a quad meet presented a great opportunity, and I am so excited to see such a great result from our student-athletes,” Head Coach Kerrie Turner said.
Iowa State won the meet with 195.975 and Eastern Michigan just barely beat the Falcons with 195.450. Air Force finished fourth with a score of 192.200.
The Falcons had a number of top three individual finishes at this meet.
On the uneven bars, Senior Alex Fochler posted 9.900 which tied for the sixth-highest score in program history. She was the only athlete that was not from Iowa State to win an event at the meet.
Taylor Jensen finished second on vault scoring a career-best 9.875. She also finished second in the all-around posting another career best score of 38.975.
Jasmine Jones tied her career-best score on beam with 9.825, tying for third.
Sammy Marion tied her career-best score of 9.850 on vault, also tying for third.
Bowling Green started the meet out strong on beam, recording a season best 48.775, which put them in the lead after the first rotation. Jensen tied a career-best of 9.800 and Olivia Williams tied a season-best of 9.775.
“The beam line-up really stepped up to get the meet started and the energy remained throughout the competition,” Turner said.
After scoring 48.600 on floor, the Falcons fell to second. Kayla Chan and Elena Lawson both posted 9.775, which was the team’s best score on floor. Alex Fochler tied her season-best score with 9.725. Williams tied a season-best on floor at 9.475.
BG remained in second after posting 48.700 on vault, where Kate Goldstrom tied her season-best score of 9.725.
On bars, Goldstrom also tied her season-best score of 9.725. Despite leading the Eagles before bars, BG scored a reputable 48.225, which was not enough to overcome EMU’s score on floor.
“The setbacks earlier in the season have only strengthened this team. We have a clear vision for our final home meet and the MAC Championships,” Turner said.
This Friday at 5 P.M. the Falcons will be home to close out the regular season against Kent, which will also be Senior Night.
