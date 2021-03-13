BGSU gymnastics celebrated senior night and hosted Kent State on Friday. The Falcons fell to the Flashes 196.050- 193.950.
The team posted season high scores on vault, with 48.950 and on floor with 48.925. BG even outscored the Flashes on vault. BG’s other scores were hindered by falls on bars and beam.
The seniors honored tonight were Jasmine Jones, Sammy Marion, Alex Fochler and Elena Lawson. Each of them took home first place in a personal event their last time competing in Anderson Arena.
Coach Kerrie Turner said, "First, I am so proud of our seniors. All four of them had a great showing on various events and I am pleased they were all able to finish the meet with a 'hit' routine.”
Fochler won bars for the second week in a row, scoring 9.9 and Jones took home first for beam, scoring a career-best 9.875. Lawson and Marion were a part of a six-way-tie for first on vault, scoring 9.8.
But it was not just the seniors placing well. Sophomore Taylor Jensen, the only Falcon to compete in the all-around, scored the eighth highest all-around score in program history.
She scored a least 9.8 on all four rotations, resulting in a career best score of 39.350, which won the all-around event. She placed second on beam with a career-high 9.85, and third on floor scoring 9.875.
"Taylor Jensen really put together a fantastic effort in the all-around. Our staff has been seeing 'hit' routines in practice on every event from her,” Turner said. “I am so glad she achieved four great routines leading to an amazing personal best in the all-around.”
Jensen and Kate Goldstrom were also a part of the six-way-tie for first on vault, scoring 9.8.
On floor, Lawson scored a season best of 9.825. Megan Decious scored a career best on floor with 9.7 and Olivia Williams also scored a career-best with 9.75.
Next weekend BG will head to Western Michigan for the MAC Championship.
"As we look towards MAC Championships, the goal will be to hit 24-for-24 routines and really finish the season on a high note. I'm excited to see this team go for it at MACs," Turner said.
