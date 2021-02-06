BGSU gymnastics vs. CMU 2-5-2021

Sarina Ross competes on the balance beam in BGSU's home meet against Central Michigan on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. 

 Photo by BGSU Athletics

BGSU gymnastics posted a season-high score Friday night in a 195.050-179.250 loss to Central Michigan. 

With the loss the Falcons fall to 0-4 on the season. Central Michigan moves to 1-2 with the win. 

Sophomore Taylor Jensen was the top performer for the Falcons on the night with two top three finishes. She placed second on the beam, tying her career-best score of 9.750 She also placed third on floor with a score of 9.800.

Two others placed top three in events on the day as well. Senior Elena Lawson scored a 9.725 on vault to place third and Alexandra Fochler finished third on bars with a season-best score of 9.775. 

"Being at home helped us reset. We've had some bumps in the road and there were some great things that happened today. We're going to keep building on the positives next week and build into the second half of the season. We want to make sure we get as much experience on the competition floor as we can," BGSU head coach Kerrie Turner said.

The Falcons will be back on home next Saturday to take on Western Michigan. The meet is set to start at 4 p.m. 

