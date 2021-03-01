BGSU gymnastics posted their season best vault score of 48.825 and topped their previous over-all high score at 193.750, while competing at Central Michigan.
Despite the Falcon’s progression, it was still not enough to beat the Chippewas overall score of 195.975.
"I am pleased with the progress we made today. We continue to build our line-ups and that is showing in the results,” Head Coach Kerrie Turner said.
BG has yet to win a meet with a 0-7 record, while Central Michigan advances to 3-3.
Senior Samantha Marion was the leader of the strong vault rotation, tying a career-high of 9.850, which also tied for first at the meet.
Other notable performances on vault were Elena Lawson and Kate Goldstrom, scoring season bests of 9.825 and 9.775. Taylor Jensen recorded a career-high of 9.750 and Paige Bachner also scored a career-high with 9.625.
“I am very proud of the vault line-up for increasing the difficulty of our vaults this week and it really showed in the score today,” Turner said.
Bachner also scored a career-best on the uneven bars and shared the team’s highest score of 9.775 with Alex Fochler.
On floor, Fochler tied her season best of 9.725. Freshman Megan Decious continues to progress on floor, also scoring a career best with 9.675. Kayla Chan, a transfer from Seattle Pacific scored a season best of 9.775 on floor.
On the balance beam, the team was led by Jasmine Jones with a score of 9.675. Olivia Williams tied her season best on beam with 9.650.
Next Sunday BGSU will compete at Eastern Michigan. Iowa State and Air Force will also be joining the Falcons at this meet.
