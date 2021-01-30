Weather Alert

...Winter Storm To Impact The Area Tonight Through Sunday... .Low pressure will move east across the Ohio Valley tonight into Sunday, resulting in widespread snow across the region. The highest snowfall rates will occur tonight through early Sunday morning along and south of the US-30 corridor. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lucas, Crawford, Hancock, Ottawa, Wood, Sandusky, Seneca and Wyandot counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&