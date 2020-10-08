Week 1 – Nov. 4 at Toledo – All-Time series: Tied 40-40-4
Rivalry games are always close games, and the games between Bowling Green and Toledo are no different. Toledo almost always finds a way to win though, except for last year. When Bowling Green defeated Toledo for the first time since 2009. This year, expect Toledo to get back on that horse and defeat Bowling Green once again. Quarterback Matt McDonald may struggle in his first game as a Falcon, but running backs Andrew Clair and Bryson Denley will help steady the offense with the run game. This game should be close though, as it always is.
Final Score: Toledo – 38, Bowling Green – 28
Week 2 – Nov. 10 vs. Kent State – All-Time Series: BG Leads 60-20-6
Kent State is a middle of the pack team in the MAC and had a final record of 7-6 last season. If the Falcons want to start seeing improvement in Head Coach Scot Loeffler’s second season, this is the game to expect it. This should be a statement game for the Falcons as they will be coming off a loss from the week before against Toledo and will be looking for an upset against Kent State. This game feels like it could be a shootout with the defenses reeling all day.
Final: Bowling Green – 45, Kent State – 42
Week 3 – Nov. 17 vs. Buffalo – All-Time Series: BG Leads 11-5
Following Bowling Green's first win, and in stunning fashion, the Falcons will hit the buzz saw that is Buffalo. Buffalo is always a contender for the MAC East title, and that can be expected from them again this year. The Bulls are returning with All-MAC first-team running back Jaret Patterson who put up a team record of 298 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a single game against the Falcons last year. Bowling Green will put up a fight early, but the Bulls will pull away in the second half.
Final: Buffalo – 45, Bowling Green - 20
Week 4 – Nov. 20 at Ohio – All-Time Series: BG Leads 40-28-2
Coming off a loss, the Falcons will look to bounce back in their fourth game but will come up mighty short. Ohio will be returning most of their offensive players from a year ago. The Bobcats will see similar production from their offense compared to last year’s matchup and will pull away early. This is a game that should be closer than last year's matchup, but not by much.
Final: Ohio – 45, Bowling Green – 17
Week 5 – Dec. 5 at Akron – All-Time Series: BG Leads 17-8
Akron is one of three games the Bowling Green won last year, and the only team that BGSU finished above in their division. While Akron is currently favored by ESPN’s football power index, this is a very winnable game for the Falcons, especially with Boston College transfer McDonald leading the charge. McDonald is familiar with Loeffler’s offense and is expected to be an upgrade from former quarterback Grant Loy. By this point in the season, McDonald should be feeling more comfortable with his receivers, especially his main target in Julian Ortega-Jones.
Final Score: Bowling Green – 27, Akron - 20
Week 6 – Dec 12. v Miami – All-Time Series: MU Leads 42-24-5
Miami is losing their top two defensive backs, top two linebackers and top defensive lineman on the defense, their kicker, kick returner and punter from the special teams and two of their starting offensive linemen. The RedHawks should be expecting significant regression from their MAC championship roster from last year. Bowling Green is returning most of their starters from last year and is expecting the team to begin to see progress in the second year of Loeffler’s tenure. This year should be much closer than last year’s matchup.
Final: Miami – 33, Bowling Green – 24
The Falcons look to see improvement in Loeffler’s second campaign as their head coach. The blowout losses from 2019 should be closer contests in 2020, especially with Loeffler bringing in McDonald to run the offense. The defense shouldn’t see much improvement from 2019, but the offense will be returning some key players in Denley, Clair and Ortega-Jones, which will help McDonald in his first year as a full-time starter.
Final Record: 2-4
