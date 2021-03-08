The BGSU baseball team took the first game on Friday against JMU 10-6. Saturday JMU took the second game 15-4, and in the rubber match on Sunday, the Falcons won 10-4.
This marks the first series win of the 2021 for the Falcons and the first series win under new head coach Kyle Hallock.
The Falcons move to 2-4 on the season while the James Madison Dukes move to 1-5 on the season.
On Saturday, junior pitcher, Tyler Hays started and made his debut pitching for the Falcons. He went 2.1 innings and struck out two.
It was a close came after five innings with BG trailing just 6-4, but the JMU bats came alive as the scored in three consecutive innings. Five runs went up on the board in the sixth. In the seventh, they added one more and then the finished it off with three more runs in the eighth to take a 15-4 lead.
A bright spot for the Falcons was that sophomore Tyler Ross continued his hot streak as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He also improved his batting average up to .381 on the year.
On Sunday it was a bounce back game for BGSU. Junior pitcher, Gage Schenk got the start, going four innings and securing the win.
The Falcons jumped out to an early lead going up 2-0, thanks to RBIs from redshirt junior Jared Johnson and senior Adam Furnas.
JMU took a 3-2 lead after the third inning, but the Falcons retook the lead in the fourth adding six runs. Jared Johnson triggered the six-run inning with a two-run bomb.
Senior pitcher, Jeremy Spezia came in relief for Schenk and Spezia was nothing short of spectacular. He went 3.2 innings only allowing one run and struck out four batters.
The team will next play on Friday afternoon at Western Kentucky University for another weekend series.
