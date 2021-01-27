Men’s Basketball
After losing three of their last four games BGSU men’s basketball is reeling coming into this week. Still 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the MAC, they have a chance to right the ship in what will be their toughest week so far this season.
First, they will travel to Kent, Ohio, to take on Kent State after their Tuesday game with Northern Illinois was cancelled. The Golden Flashes are 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the MAC this season but many consider them to be the second-best team in the MAC behind only Toledo. They were riding a four-game win streak before their 76-74 loss to the 13-4-overall Rockets on Saturday. Senior forward Danny Pippen for the Golden Flashes is one of the best players in the MAC as he ranks fourth in points per game at 19.9 and second in rebounds at 8.8 this season.
On Saturday, the Falcons will welcome Toledo who are 8-1 and first in the MAC West. The Falcons will be looking for their third straight win over the Rockets, as they swept them last season. Marreon Jackson will lead them as he is currently No. 6 in the conference in scoring 17.5 points per game and No. 2 in assists at 5.5 assists per game.
Both games are set to tip at 5 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN+.
Women’s Basketball
Quite the opposite of their men’s counterparts, women’s basketball comes into this game 7-2 in the MAC and riding a three-game winning streak. Their stifling defense has led them to this as they rank No. 8 in the country in turnovers forced and No. 6 in the country in steals.
They will look to continue that in two games this week, first with a game against Western Michigan on Wednesday. This will be the second game of the season against the Broncos as the Falcons go for the sweep at home. The road contest ended in 73-48 victory back on Jan. 6. The Broncos are currently 1-7 in the MAC this season. Tip is set for 6 p.m. EST.
On Saturday, the Falcons will also welcome Toledo to the Stroh for a noon tip-off before the men take on the Rockets at 5 p.m. BGSU will also be looking for a sweep in this one as well, since they already took care of the Rockets at Savage Arena two Saturdays prior 69-57.
Both games can be seen on ESPN+.
Hockey
After starting the season 14-2, No. 8 BGSU hockey hit a rough patch last weekend after they were swept by WCHA rival Bemidji State. Luckily, the game didn’t count towards the WCHA standings so the Falcons still stand at 3-1 in the conference heading into a big WCHA series this weekend with No. 18 Michigan Tech.
The Huskies come into the series riding a seven-game winning streak and are 8-3 overall as well as 2-0 overall in the WCHA. They will be led by junior forward Trenton Bliss who leads the team in points with seven goals and four assists on the season.
For the Falcons, it is Brandon Kruse that leads the Falcons with 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists this season.
The puck is set to drop at 7:07 p.m. EST for both games on Friday and Saturday. You can listen to the game on 88.1 WBGU or stream it at flohockey.tv.
Volleyball
After sweeping their first series with Northern Illinois last week, BGSU volleyball will be looking to continue that in an away series with Western Michigan this week. The Falcons will face the Broncos on Thursday and Friday.
Western Michigan comes into the series undefeated as well after sweeping Toledo last week. Rachel Bontrager led the team in kills in both games with 36 total on the week. For the Falcons, it is Katelyn Meyer who led the team in kills in their series with 39 total. Meyer was named MAC offensive player of the week.
Thursday’s match will kick off at 7 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN+. The Friday match will start at 6 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.