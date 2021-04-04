Looking to bounce back from three losses on both Friday and Saturday, BGSU baseball came up short again on Sunday, falling 10-5 to Kent State in the series finale.
The loss makes the Falcons 8-14, 6-6 MAC. Kent State moves to 12-11, 5-3 MAC with the four wins.
BGSU sent Nathan Lohmeier out to start things for the Falcons. Unfortunately for him and the Falcons, Lohmeier gave up three runs in the first inning, two of them coming off the bat of Nick Elsen, who hit a two-run home run to make things 3-0 after one inning.
The Falcons chipped away at the lead in the second and third innings, getting one run in each, but another big inning by the Golden Flashes in the top of the fifth, opened up a 6-2 lead for the away team.
All three runs were given up by freshman Landon Willeman who only managed one out before being pulled.
The Falcons continued chipping away at the lead however, notching a run in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and seventh inning. But again, just when the Falcons had the deficit to just one, the Golden Flashes responded again scoring two runs each in the top of the eighth and ninth innings to seal the game.
Kent State's Max Rippl got the win to move to 3-1 on the season. Lohmeier received the loss going four innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits.
At the plate the Falcons had five players notch multi-hit games in Nathan Rose, Adam Furnas, Jared Johnson, Jack Krause and Mason Montgomery. No one had more than one RBI and they all nothced two hits.
The Falcons will look to rebound off of the rough weekend against Central Michigan next week on the road. The first game of the three-game series is slated to start on Friday at 3 p.m. EST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.