BGSU baseball was swept Sunday in a second doubleheader this weekend against Central Michigan at Theunissen Stadium.
Game one was a 5-1 victory for the Chippewas, with Cameron Brown earning the victory and the loss being registered to senior Nathan Loemeier.
The Chippewas scored two runs in both the first and second innings to jump out to the early 4-0 lead. Scores would come from an RBI double by Chase Rollin, an RBI sacrifice fly from Garett Navara and a two-run home run from Mario Camilletti.
The Falcons would be held to only two hits, with the only run coming in the seventh via a wild pitch and score by Tyler Haas. But Central Michigan would prove to be too much and would close out the victory in seven innings.
Game two was a 13-4 victory for the Chippewas, and the offense did not disappoint early on.
The Chippewas scored four runs in the second and eight in the third to take an early 12-1 lead, forcing starter Jeremy Spezia to leave early after only two and one third innings of work.
Camilletti drove in five RBI’s, and two would come from Nick Dardas to lead the way for the Chippewas.
The Falcons tied the game in the third with a three run inning, led by Kyle Gurney’s solo home run, and a pair of RBI singles from Jack Krause and Anthony Ryan. But the Chippewas’ offense would prove to be too much.
The Falcons (9-17) come back home next weekend for a home series against Miami Ohio, while the Chippewas (17-9) will be traveling to South Bend on Tuesday to take on Notre Dame, who is ranked n 14 in the No. 14 country.
