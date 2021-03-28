BGSU baseball swept the Akron Zips in a Saturday afternoon, seven-inning doubleheader at Skeeles Field in Akron.
Game one was a 6-0 victory for the Falcons, with the pitching matchup being between BGSU’s Andrew Abrahamowicz, and Akron’s Yassir Kahook.
Abrahamowicz pitched his second straight complete game, shutting out the Zips and only allowing four hits total.
The Falcons would score three runs in the second inning, with Adam Fallon getting hit by a pitch, Ryan Johnston's RRBI single, and an RBI sacrifice flyout from Jack Krause.
Nathan Rose would hit his first home run of the season in the sixth, and Dylan Dohanos would hit an RBI double to give the Falcons the 6-0 lead.
Game two was a 7-1 victory for the Falcons, with a pitching matchup between BGSU’s Rigo Ramos, and Akron’s Jackson Hickert.
Kyle Gurney singled in the first inning, allowing Nathan Rose to score from second and giving the Falcons an early 1-0 lead.
Akron would respond in the third with an RBI double by junior outfielder Roy Thurman, to tie the score at 1-1.
The Falcons would escape a bases loaded jam in the seventh inning, with reliever Nathan Lohmeier forcing an inning-ending double play to push the game into extras.
In the eighth, the Falcons would push across six runs. The scores would come from Ryan Johnston’s RBI fielder’s choice, Jared Johnson’s two run RBI single, and two RBI singles from Dylan Dohanos and Rose.
The sweep puts the Falcons at 7-10 overall, and 5-2 in the conference. For Akron, the losses drop them to 9-5 overall, and 3-4 in the conference.
The two teams meet each other one more time on Sunday at noon.
