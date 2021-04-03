Bowling Green baseball was defeated by the Kent State Golden Flashes in their home opener by the score of 14-1 Friday afternoon.
The Golden Flashes jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, and a four-run second would put the Flashes up 5-0, thanks in large part to a three -run RBI double by Ben Carew.
Tyler Hays was roughed up in today’s start for the Falcons, as he would give up seven runs on five hits through only four innings of work.
On the other hand, The Golden Flashes got an excellent start from right hander Luke Albright, who would pitch six solid innings and would only give up one run on three hits.
In the bottom of the second, Jared Johnson hit his second home run on the season to put the Falcons on the board, but that would be it for the scoring for Bowling Green.
Dylan Dohanos, Adam Fallon and Adam Furnas would also get a hit, but that would be it for the Falcons.
Kent State would add two runs in the fourth, two in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the eighth to propel them to the huge win.
The two teams meet on Saturday, April 3 at 12:05 p.m. for a seven inning doubleheader, and then on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. to close the homestand.
