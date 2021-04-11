BGSU baseball split Saturday’s doubleheader against Central Michigan at Theunissen Stadium in Mount Pleasant.
Game one was a 3-2 victory for the Falcons, which were led by Andrew Abrahamowicz’s complete game one-hitter. For Abrahamowicz, this was his third complete game on the season.
The Chippewas jumped on the board first in the first inning thanks to a two-run home run by Garrett Navara. The home run would be the only hit for the Chippewas.
Tyler Haas hit a two-run RBI double in the fourth to tie the game at two. Nathan Rose’s RBI single later on in the inning scored Haas and give the Falcons the 3-2 lead.
The game featured a great pitching matchup between Abrahamowicz and Central Michigan’s Andrew Taylor, but Abrahamowicz would prove to be too much.
Game two of the doubleheader was a 1-0 victory of Central Michigan, who were led by junior Jordan Patty’s complete game shutout.
The only run of the game would be scored in the bottom of the first inning by the Chippewas, as Navara would score an RBI via a sacrifice double play groundout.
The Falcons would only muster four hits, with hits coming from Dylan Dohanos, Adam Furnas, Kyle Gurney and Ryan Johnston.
In the eighth, the Falcons would get two runners on with only one out, but Patty would be able to force an inning-ending double play to get out of trouble.
Despite the loss, the Falcons received a strong outing from Rigo Ramos, who would pitch six and a third innings and give up only one run on four hits.
The Falcons (9-15 OVR), and the Chippewas (15-9 OVR), meet again on Sunday for another doubleheader, with game one’s first pitch scheduled for noon.
