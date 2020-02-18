After another rough season in 2019, BGSU baseball is hoping that its new wave of freshmen can carry them through the 2020 campaign.
The team is coming off a season where they went 16-33, improving by five wins over their 2018 campaign where they went 11-39. They also improved inside the conference, going 8-18 compared to 2018 when they went 6-19.
The first goal for the team is going to be to improve upon what they did last year. To do that, their talented freshman class is going to have to grow quickly with a trip to Wilmington, North Carolina in the second series of the year. The Falcons will play UNC Wilmington, Marshall and Butler during the trip to North Carolina, all of which finished above .500 overall last season.
Once that trip ends, the Falcons have quite a manageable schedule before their home opener against Central Michigan on March 17. They will have a series against Murray State, Saint Louis and North Alabama, all teams that finished below the .500 mark last season.
Even with the weaker schedule, the Falcons could still have troubles due to the youth dominance on their roster. That showed in their season opener this past weekend where the Falcons were swept in three games by Lipscomb, giving up a total of 25 runs on the trip and scoring 14.
Right now, the Falcons have a combined 26 players that are either freshman or sophomores and just eight that are either juniors or seniors. In fact, there are 14 freshmen on the roster compared to just two seniors.
The two seniors are starting center fielder Jake Wilson and relief pitcher Damon Egnor. Wilson will be leading the charge for this Bowling Green lineup as he batted third in their season opener against Lipscomb on Friday. He was 2-for-13 at the plate over the weekend series. Last year, Wilson led the team in hits and extra-base hits, as well as stealing 12 bases. If the Falcons want any chance at being successful this season, they are going to need more production from him at the top of the lineup.
Dylan Dohanos is also going to be a key return to the lineup this season as well. The Bowling Green native was fifth on the team as a sophomore last year with a batting average of .290 and fourth in total hits with 45.
That being said, the Falcons had plenty of youth that showed promise over the weekend. Freshman Kyle Gurney, who caught and was the designated hitter for the Falcons, went 4-for-11 with two RBIs while drawing three walks in his debut series. Adam Fallon, who is also a freshman, went 2-for-5 in limited at-bats and made a fantastic catch in left field that saw him crash into the outfield wall.
In total, eight freshmen saw the field for the Falcons in the series, including Owen Recker, who started the Sunday contest. In five innings of work, he gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five.
Leading the charge on the mound will be juniors David Stopp and Andrew Abrahamowicz. They both led the Falcons in ERA last season with Stopp at 2.50 and Abrahmaowicz at 3.11. Stopp was primarily a bullpen arm, pitching in 16 games last season and starting only four. Abrahamowicz, however, will be the ace of the Falcon’s starting rotation as he led the Falcons in innings pitched. The Falcons will need these two along with the likes of Jeremy Spezia and others to anchor a squad of pitchers that returned a lot of talent from last season.
Abrahamowicz got the call as the starter in the Falcons’ season opener on Friday where he showed some offseason rust, giving up four earned runs in just three innings pitched.
Overall, the Falcons’ season will depend on how fast their roster can grow into consistent bats in the lineup and trustworthy arms in the rotation. The faster that this process happens, the better the chance the Falcons have at continuing to improve on their previous seasons as well as qualifying for the MAC Tournament at the end of the year.
If the youngsters don’t grow up, then they could be looking at a lot of similar results to what we saw this past weekend.
February 14 | at Lipscomb | L, 10-15
February 15 | at Lipscomb | L, 2-5
