BGSU baseball dropped both games of their Saturday afternoon, seven inning double header against Kent State.
Game one was a 10-6 victory for the Golden Flashes, with the win being credited to sophomore Jack Kartsonas, and the loss to BG’s Andrew Abrahamowicz.
In the first inning, the Golden Flashes would plate four runs with a sacrifice RBI flyout by Justin Miknis, and a three run home run by Cam Touchette.
The Falcons cut into the sizeable 6-0 lead in the third, with Tyler Haas hitting a two run RBI double, an RBI single from Adam Furnas, and an RBI from Kyle Gurney. That would cut the Kent State lead to 6-4.
A second three run home run by the Golden Flashes in the fourth by Nick Elsen would put the Falcons out of reach and give Kent State the victory.
The night cap would be a 13-4 victory for the Golden Flashes, powered mainly by a huge 10 run inning in the second.
The Falcons’ Rigo Ramos would walk home three runs after loading the bases to give Kent State the early lead. A grand slam later on by Elsen, and a pair of solo blasts from Justin Kirby and Michael McNamara would lead the Golden Flashes to the 10-0 lead.
Jack Krause would hit a solo home run in the third, and the Falcons would score three in the fourth to cut the deficit to 10-4, but the efforts would not be enough.
The Falcons (8-13), and the Golden Flashes (11-11), meet one more time on Easter Sunday at Gary Haas Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
