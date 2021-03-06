The Bowling Green Falcons baseball team started their three-game series at James Madison Friday afternoon, with a 10-6 victory.
This marks the first win of Coach Hallock’s career, as the Falcons move to 1-3 on the season and as JMU falls to 0-4.
March 5, 2021
Senior, and Falcon’s ace pitcher, Andrew Abrahamowicz got the start this afternoon and went six innings, giving up seven hits, allowing four runs and striking out five.
BG took the lead in the first inning, thanks to an RBI double by sophomore Kyle Gurney. It did not take long for JMU to get some runs across either however, as they put three up on the board to make it 3-1 at the end of one.
The Falcons would make it a one-run ball game in the fourth inning, but JMU would take their two-run lead right back after a pair of doubles to make it 4-2.
The game would be scoreless for the next couple of innings, until sophomore Tyler Ross evened the game at 4-4 with a two-run RBI single in the seventh.
After that, the momentum really swung in BG’s favor, especially when Jack Krause hit a three-run home run over the right centerfield fence to give the Falcons an 8-5 lead in the eighth.
THREE-RUN 💣 💣 💣 BG takes an 8-5 lead in the 8th on a 3-run HR from @jack_krause7‼️#AyZiggy // #BGSU⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TfSaJFGaJf— Bowling Green Baseball (@BGSU_Baseball) March 5, 2021
The Falcons had the lead for good after that. Senior LHP Nathan Lomeier picked up the win.
The senior came in relief and went the final 2.2 innings, striking out two and only allowing one run.
The BGSU Falcons return to Eagle Field against JMU tomorrow, March 6, for the second game of the three-game series between JMU. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
