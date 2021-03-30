Both good and bad news for BGSU athletics came out of the beginning of the week for the Falcons.
First, BGSU men's basketball senior forward Daeqwon Plowden announced that he will be returning for another season on Sunday.
‼️𝑯𝒆’𝒔 𝑩𝒂𝒄𝒌‼️JUST IN: @DaeqwonPlowden has announced that he will return to BGSU for his extra year of eligibility.The 2-time All-MAC forward with 1,100+ points & 720+ rebounds is staying in the Orange and Brown.✈️ ✈️ ✈️ // #AirPlowden pic.twitter.com/o5OgBRtWtx— BGSU Basketball (@BGSUMHoops) March 29, 2021
The NCAA announced this season that all players would be granted an extra year of eligibility due to the unstable nature that the a COVID-19 impacted season brought upon college athletics this academic year.
The announcement comes after the Falcons fell in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational to Stetson last Monday.
BGSU was picked to win the MAC regular season and tournament in the preseason media poll. The Falcons finished sixth in the regular season and lost in the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament to Akron.
Plowden is most likely looking to improve his draft stock after a season in which his field goal and free throw percentages both dropped from a season prior. This year Plowden shot 44% from the field, 36% from three and 73% from the free throw line while averaging 13.4 points and eight rebounds.
Plowden tied his career high in points in that MAC tournament quarterfinal loss to Akron with 26 points.
It remains to be seen whether Justin Turner or Trey Diggs will use their extra year of ability as well.
In worse news, while the Plowden returned to the Falcons, eight BGSU hockey players announced that they are entering the transfer portal this offseason.
Senior Connor Ford, senior Brandon Kruse, senior Cameron Wright, senior Max Johnson, senior Eric Dop, senior Justin Wells, senior Carson Musser and junior Tim Theochardis have all put their names in the transfer portal.
There is no information as of now as to why the players entered the portal or if any of them might return.
BGSU hockey was ranked as high as No. 8 in the USCHO poll this season but lost 8 of 15 to end the season including two in the first round of the WCHA Tournament. After seemingly being a lock for the NCAA Tournament early in the season, the Falcons failed to make the field of 16.
BGSU hockey will now look to move forward into next season likely without a large chunk of seniors that were eligible to return due to the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.