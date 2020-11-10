As athletic programs begin to ramp up at BGSU, one question has been whether or not fans will be able to attend. In a press release on Monday, November 9th, the Department of Athletics at BGSU announced that general public attendance would not be permitted at basketball and hockey games. This is in compliance with a 300-person attendance limit set by the state of Ohio, as well as the Mid-America Conference.
Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger expressed sadness that arenas could not be filled as usual. In the press release he stated, “We have worked very hard to create a home court and home ice advantage with our loyal fans and students. You have responded tremendously to the call to action, so it saddens all of us that we cannot have a full Slater Family Ice Arena or Stroh Center to cheer on our teams. We can not wait until we have the chance again to hear the roar of our fans."
The arenas will not be entirely empty, though. BGSU Athletics will still be offering the chance for athletes’ families to attend home contests in person. Media will also be in attendance, providing coverage through all of the usual avenues. Additionally, they’ve stated that there will potentially be a small number of student tickets available. No plans have been announced at this time as to how those tickets may be distributed.
Fans who have already purchased tickets should contact BGSU Athletics in order to be properly compensated, either with a direct refund or with ticket guarantees for future seasons. Ticket holders can also choose to donate their refund, supporting the Falcon Club Athletic Scholarship and Success Fund.
