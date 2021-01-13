Some people will never get the chance to coach where they once played, regardless of the sport. But when these circumstances align, it can mean a lot knowing you get to go back to a place that meant a lot to you.
Bowling Green Men’s basketball team hired Assistant Basketball Coach Steve Wright on June 4, 2020.
Wright said it meant a lot to him because he was able to give back to the players and community he was a part of in 2002. He formally played as a Falcon from 2002-06 under head coach Dan Dakich. He then played at Northern Kentucky for one final season. Wright also played professionally overseas in Germany and Finland for several years.
Coach Brandon Watkins was another addition brought onto the Bowling Green staff.
Wright said, “We are both high energy guys who played the game at a high level, being that both of us played in Germany around the same time. We’re also highly defensive minded guys.”
These new coaches come from different coaching and playing backgrounds, yet they have similar coaching philosophies. This may set up Bowling Green basketball for success with the returning coaches, especially considering how well the program has done recently.
Wright’s impact with the team can already be seen during the early season practices despite the tricky circumstances.
Jacob Barrett, the men’s basketball graduate assistant said, “One thing I’ve noticed from him is the way he takes guys on the side and coaches them individually as well as his willingness to put in extra work with players individually after practice.”
Coach Wright is already helping players prepare this season by becoming the best they can be. He also is trying to make an impact that will be seen beyond Bowling Green.
“Guys on the current roster have ambitions, and our experience professionally brings the dynamic to the team to help guys reach goals of playing at the next level,” Wright said.
Not only is Wright impacting the players, but is also influencing the staff.
“Coach Wright comes into practice with a great energy and attitude every day. You can tell he’s excited when he comes into work and it has an effect on not only players, but the rest of the staff too,” Parker Settle, director of operations for men’s basketball said.
Wright hopes to help this team achieve everything they want. The two new coaches bring a fresh dynamic they believe can help the current roster of players and the future ones. The combined experiences and similar coaching philosophies are set to help the Falcons make yet another run at a MAC title and beyond.
