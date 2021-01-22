BGSU hockey saw Bemidji State score two goals in the third period Friday afternoon to take the game and sweep the Falcons by a score of 3-1.
Bemidji State would take the lead at the end of the first period with a goal from junior forward Owen Sillinger which was unassisted. The goal came with under a minute left in the opening period.
The Falcons would answer back at the 6:12 mark in the second period with sophomore defenseman Garrett Daly’s first collegiate goal. The goal was assisted on by senior forwards Brandon Kruse and Max Johnson.
The goal marked Daly’s fourth point of the season and the assist gave Kruse his team-leading 21st point and Johnson his 14th of the season.
The rest of the second quarter would be quiet as neither team was able to find the back of the net.
The first power play goal of the game wouldn’t come until the third period but it would prove to be crucial. Evan Dougherty would get a high sticking penalty and the Beavers would use that two minute period to net the eventual game winning goal.
Junior forward Alex Iuerllo would be the player that would get the goal on a break away at the 5:50 mark in the third period.
Neither team would be able to net a goal from that point until Bemidji State netted the game sealer after BGSU pulled their goalie. Senior forward Brendan Harris would be the one to find the back of the empty net for the Beavers. Both of the goals in the third period were unassisted.
Despite the two-goal loss, the Falcons would actually outshoot the Beavers on the day 33-32. Bowling Green saw just a one-goal deficit in the game the day before, but head coach Ty Eigner thought their effort improved on Friday night.
"Our effort tonight was much better than last night and we put ourselves in a position to win the game. Eric Dop was great in goal for us. We will get back to work this week in preparation for a big WCHA series against Michigan Tech,” Eigner said.
The Falcons will be back at Slater Family Ice Arena for a WCHA series starting next Friday at 7:07 p.m. against Michigan Tech.
