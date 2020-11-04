No matter the sport, there are always things that are important to winning at the end of the day, whether that’d be getting a key player going or getting something the team has struggled with right. The Battle of I-75 is no different to this trend, even in a new environment that features COVID-19. Here are the three keys for the Falcons to open the season 1-0 over their bitter rivals from up the road on Nov. 4.
Turnover Battle
This is probably the easiest and most predictable key, but that doesn’t make it any less important. Limiting how many times you give the ball to the other team and giving Toledo a short field is important to winning.
Since 2015, the team that had the fewer number of turnovers won this matchup (except in 2016 when both teams had one turnover each, Toledo won that game 42-35). Last year when the Falcons won at Doyt Perry Stadium 20-7, the Falcons committed one turnover, the Rockets had two.
If the Falcons can limit how many turnovers they have, they will be in the best possible situation to walk out of the Glass Bowl 1-0.
Time of Possession
This is another obvious answer, but it may be the most important in the game of football. The best teams today, whether they’re professional or collegiate, know that by controlling the clock and going at the tempo you set, you will be in the best position to win games. This is where guys like Andrew Clair and Bryson Denley come into play.
By having an effective running game, not only do you help to control the clock, but you wear down the big men in the trenches. Once they get tired, and you continue to impose your will on a defense, the game becomes much more favorable for the offense, and this rings true especially as a road team. Last season in the matchup, the Falcons led time of possession by just over a minute.
Away Field Advantage
Now I know what you're thinking, isn’t it home field advantage? For the Rockets, yes. But for the visiting Falcons it will be increasingly important to take the Rockets off guard on their own field.
For both teams this is going to be something new. Due to COVID-19, there won’t be the usual screaming Rockets fans in the Glass Bowl. They will likely be relying on filtered-in crowd noise, some parents and loved ones, and the screaming teammates and coaches on the sideline. Due to this, there isn’t as big of a home field advantage for the Rockets.
Instead, the Falcons can carry in momentum of their own and attempt to bring an energy of their own. This starts by taking out the motivation of those players on the opposing sidelines. It’s going to be a cold November night when this season kicks off, but the fire and the energy needs to be up on the Falcons’ sideline. If they can do that, they will be able to have a fighting chance in this game, where they open as underdogs.
In a year, where getting on the field was merely a hope and football has taken a backseat to the troubles in life, this game is going to come down to passion. The Falcons must make sure that when that final whistle blows at the end of the game, that they have more drive and passion than the other side of the field.
