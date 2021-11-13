Renowned architect and campus planner Michael Dennis postulates American universities are “one of our most original and poignant models of urban form.”
Thomas Jefferson’s “Academical Village” is the archetype for campus planning with the library being the axial terminus and figural center of academic life. We can imagine the original campus planner for Bowling Green State University carefully and consciously placing University Hall as the east terminus and focal point of what we now know as Old Campus.
The building fabric forming the urban space of Old Campus would gradually be constructed with the additions of Williams Hall in 1915, Moseley Hall in 1916, Hanna Hall in 1921, Shatzel Hall in 1923, Prout Chapel in 1951 and the first free-standing library on campus 1927, now known as McFall Center. The library being the only stone building on campus signified its importance to the academy.
By 1957, in response to the leading edge of the Baby Boom generation becoming college age, Founders Hall, Hall of Music (West Hall) and the Family and Consumer Sciences Building completed the quadrangle of Old Campus. The three buildings were connected by common walls and in turn created the secondary urban space of Founder’s Quad. This internal urban space was lost when the two academic buildings were razed in 2017.Their removal also caused a gaping hole in the southwest corner of the urban wall of Old Campus. The resulting view corridor into Old Campus from Thurstin Avenue is poorly executed.
In 1963, under the guidance of the University Architect Jack Ramsey, the Administration Building became the West terminus and axially aligned with University Hall. What would stand for 45 years as the enclosed and complete urban space of Old Campus was now complete.
While I understand the desire by some for the removal of the Administration Building, I am conflicted as the southwest corner of Old Campus is now creating a terrible gaping hole in the urban framework of Old Campus. Planting a few gardens, a fountain, and a pedestrian scaled gateway will not replace the vertical enclosure that the three missing teeth — or buildings — in the smile of Old Campus. The desire to raze buildings has been driven by a plan to remove buildings that are not being utilized to their fullest rather than renovate them.
If West Hall and the Family and Consumer Sciences Building had not been razed, the removal of the Administration Building would not have as dramatic and disastrous effect on Old Campus.
As a past member of the Planning and Construction Department stated to my graduate architecture students, BGSU was a leader in Ohio of removing underutilized buildings. Less than two months later, COVID-19 moved the academy to teaching remotely.
We returned to campus in the fall semester of 2020 and attempted to de-densify residence halls as well as academic buildings. I wonder how much we would have appreciated having the Harshman Quadrangle to assist in this effort.
The greenest building is the one that already exists. It can take up to 80 years to see a return on investment of shiny, new and sustainable buildings. The investments made to the legacy buildings will carry them forward for another 100 years and we could never construct those buildings today. Worst yet is that the current trend to design buildings for a life cycle of 50 years.
But what is done is done. The wheels of destructive progress are moving.
What is the answer? How can the damaged urban fabric of Old Campus be repaired? Ideally, a new building would be constructed to fill the gap left by the removal of West Hall and the Family and Consumer Sciences Building. Secondly, something more substantial than low-growing softscape materials need to be placed in the western terminus of Old Campus.
I propose a design competition be held open only to graduates of BGSU’s Department of Architecture and Environmental Design and its predecessor departments.
BGSU has developed a talented alumni base of architects and designers and no one designs for a place like someone who loves and cherishes it. Let the proposals not be limited to trees, fountains and tall prairie grasses. What should replace West Hall and the Family and Consumer Sciences Building? How will the new gateway make the connection between town and gown? How will the damage to the urban fabric of Old Campus be repaired?
Finally, and maybe the most controversial, the university needs to re-establish the position of University Architect, someone trained to understand the relationship of architecture and urban design.
No offense is intended to the construction management and business alumni that have occupied the lead roles in the planning and construction. They have followed the economic principles BGSU taught them, but not every decision should be based on the lowest denominator of cost.
The university needs an experienced design professional who can develop a vision for campus, direct its implementation and lead us into the future.
Patrick Hansford is an Assistant Teaching Professor in the Department of Architecture and Environmental Design and is a Registered Architect with more than 35 years of experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.