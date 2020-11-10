On Nov. 7, 2020, after four days of tedious vote counting and anxious waiting, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected president and vice president of the United States.
The election was closer than many people believed it would be, with Biden winning the popular vote with over 76 million votes and Trump with over 71 million. The electoral votes currently have Biden at 290 and Trump at 214 with Georgia and North Carolina with Georgia and North Carolina at 99% of votes reported.
Despite the election results stating that Biden will be the 46th President of the United States, Trump still refuses to accept the results. His administration believes that there was an overwhelming amount of voter fraud, especially in swing states. Since the election was called, Trump has been tweeting baseless claims about these so-called voter frauds, despite the fact that they are almost immediately flagged and disputed.
Even though Trump will probably never truly accept the election results, it doesn’t really matter. Biden and Harris will take office on Jan. 20. The two have already been talking about their plans to rebuild the country starting on day one, including multiple executive orders.
Trump’s reign of intolerance and ignorance has finally come to a close. Despite the fact that there are those who are disappointed he wasn’t reelected, many people who voted for Biden are not only satisfied with the results, but celebrating them.
Many large cities across America have erupted in celebration, not only over Biden and Harris’ win, but Trump’s loss. These celebrations have consisted of many ages getting together and singing, dancing, cheering, popping champagne and so much more.
Large cities such as Washington, Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and many more are ecstatic about the win. You can see individuals holding signs and flags about LBGTQ+ rights, Black Lives Matter, women’s rights, Biden/Harris 2020 and even ones that are just simply about Trump being gone.
Although happiness is expected when the candidate you voted for wins, the degree of happiness and relief with the results of this election are unprecedented. With such polarized politics and stakes for equality, health and safety running higher than ever this year, this election was an incredibly big deal for Americans.
Despite who you may have voted for, this is a win for America. It’s a win for equality, human rights and safety. Americans can let out a sigh of relief knowing that this is only the beginning, and that it’s the beginning of something better.
