Undergraduate Student Government’s President Zachary Noesen and Vice President Rose Brookhart introduced new and returning members to the senate in the first general assembly of their administration.
Noesen and Brookhart appointed Carly Hitchcock as director of Health and Wellness and Kaylee Kahl as chief administrator for their cabinet.
Every cabinet member was the sole person nominated and elected to their position.
Emily Gerome was elected Internal Affairs Chairperson, Hannah Boyle was elected Student Affairs Chairperson and Sourab Shaik was elected Academic Affairs Chairperson.
New cabinet members’ goals for the 2022-2023 academic year aligned with Noesen and Brookhart’s ideas of collaboration.
“I did a lot this past year working … to make all of our students’ unions … or our student orgs sort of work together because we all have very specific small groups that we can reach,” Boyle said.
Gabe Wagner was elected on an uncontested ballot by the GA for his second year as Speaker of the Senate.
Wagner's goals as the Senate Speaker focuses on collaboration as well as creating a “living document for student leaders around campus.”
New Senators:
College of Arts and Sciences: Luke Clark
College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering: Keaton Thieding
Diversity Affairs Senator: Damon Sherry
Queer/Trans Student Union Senator: Taylor Vanek
Senator At Large: Elyse Adrian
USG also held the first reading of Senate Resolution 01, “A Resolution Formally Denouncing Ohio H.B. 616.”
If passed, USG will call upon the citizens of Bowling Green to contact the Wood County Ohio House Representative, Haraz Ghanbari, and “demand that they downvote these measures.”
USG will also ask students and faculty to sign a petition and take active measures to oppose House Bill 616.
