Here are the running candidates for president and vice president for the 2021 USG elections.
Hallie Cunningham and Aarian Lynn
Hallie Cunningham and Aarian Lynn’s priorities include “amplifying the voices of BIPOC, supporting students during the pandemic, increasing student engagement, and increasing accessibility for all.”
Follow their campaign page on Instagram at @cunninghamlynn2021.
Chase Williams and Brenden Dean
“Our goal as President and Vice President is to have a bigger presence of shared governance between undergraduates and the University administration especially during these hard times. The main issues we plan to address are; mental health, more connections between students and Alumni, and more communication between students and the University with the student’s voice being heard.”
Follow their campaign page on Instagram at @williamsdean2021_usg.
Alexander Chiarelott and Gil Lutz
“The team of Chiarelott and Lutz will be committed to fighting for many causes . . . $10 minimum wage on campus . . . securing a greater resource pool for the counseling center . . . establishing a COVID- task force day 1 to try to return back to normalcy . . . implementing a BGSU 1910 course focused specifically on Diversity and inclusion … and much more!”
Follow their campaign page on Instagram at @chiarelott_lutz_usg.
