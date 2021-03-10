USG Candidates - Graphic by Hunter Huffman
Graphic by Hunter Huffman

Here are the running candidates for president and vice president for the 2021 USG elections. 

Hallie Cunningham and Aarian Lynn

Cunningham and Lynn - Photo via @cunninghamlynn2021 on Instagram

Hallie Cunningham (left), currently chief of staff for USG, and Aarian Lynn (right), the current director of diversity affairs for USG.

Hallie Cunningham and Aarian Lynn’s priorities include “amplifying the voices of BIPOC, supporting students during the pandemic, increasing student engagement, and increasing accessibility for all.”

Follow their campaign page on Instagram at @cunninghamlynn2021.

Chase Williams and Brenden Dean

Chase and Brenden - Photo via @williamsdean2021_usg on Instagram

Chase Williams (left), currently the chairperson for internal affairs, and Brenden Dean (right), who was the military student senator for USG last semester.

“Our goal as President and Vice President is to have a bigger presence of shared governance between undergraduates and the University administration especially during these hard times. The main issues we plan to address are; mental health, more connections between students and Alumni, and more communication between students and the University with the student’s voice being heard.”

Follow their campaign page on Instagram at @williamsdean2021_usg.

Alexander Chiarelott and Gil Lutz 

Chiarelott - Photo via chiarelottforpresident.com

Alexander Chiarelott, who is currently an at-large USG senator.
Gil Lutz - Photo via chiarelottforpresident.com

Gil Lutz, who is currently the USG senator for the Schmidthorst College of Business.

“The team of Chiarelott and Lutz will be committed to fighting for many causes   . . . $10 minimum wage on campus . . . securing a greater resource pool for the counseling center . . . establishing a COVID- task force day 1 to try to return back to normalcy . . . implementing a BGSU 1910 course focused specifically on Diversity and inclusion … and much more!”

Follow their campaign page on Instagram at @chiarelott_lutz_usg.

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments